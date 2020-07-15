Shooter at large after man fatally shot in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami Police are investigating the death of a man after he was shot in Coconut Grove.

The shooting took place in the area of Southwest 33rd Street and Grand Avenue at approximately 1:05 a.m., Wednesday.

Police said a man was shot in his apartment.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The shooter is still at large, according to police.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

