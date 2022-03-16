SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - An upset in the Surfside mayoral election happened after businessman Shlomo Danziger bested incumbent Charles Burkett Tuesday.

Burkett became a regular media presence in the days after the deadly Champlain Towers condo collapse.

Danziger said residents have grown tired of infighting between the outgoing mayor and members of the town commission.

The new mayor and commission will be sworn in on Wednesday.

