Sherwin Williams employees beautify Miami Ronald McDonald houses

MIAMI (WSVN) - Employees from Sherwin Williams teamed up to transform all the Ronald McDonald houses in Miami.

The volunteer crew put a fresh coat of paint on one location near Northwest 11th Street and 14th Terrace, Thursday.

The company donated more than 50 gallons of paint and supplies to brighten up the place.

“The colors are just refreshments we’re doing for them, so we’re using a lot of material, using a lot of manpower to beautify the Ronald McDonald House,” project organizer Anthony LaCroix said.

The special paint volunteers used prevents the hospitalized children at Ronald McDonald houses from breathing in bad fumes.

