Sheriff’s office: Pilots OK after 2 separate helicopter crashes near Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) – At least two helicopter pilots are OK after two consecutive crashes in a rural area near Lakeland.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was responding to an earlier helicopter crash in the area when it also crashed.

The pilots of the PCSO helicopter survived the Thursday afternoon crash.

According to FOX 13, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said emergency crews tried to reach the pilots using airboats, but they failed.

The pilots are said to be OK, the spokesperson said.

Aerial footage showed rescuers in the thick brush conducting rescue efforts.

