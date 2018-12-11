Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward takes 100+ students on shopping spree

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 100 children, from elementary to high school, joined Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel shopping for toys and video games.

The annual holiday event was held Tuesday morning at the Walmart off of West Broward Boulevard.

This year, through the Sheriff’s Foundation, each lucky child received a gift card with $175 to spend. They also received a hygiene package.

The children selected all demonstrated good behavior and had a financial need.

