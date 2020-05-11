Sheriff Tony’s campaign releases police report following 27-year-old shooting controversy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Gregory Tony campaign commented on the release of the sheriff’s arrest report, filed 27 years ago, which has recently sparked controversy.

The announcement came after details surfaced of Tony killing a man when he was 14 years old which, he said, was out of self-defense.

The campaign’s report confirmed that the incident did happen May 3, 1993, and an arrest warrant was issued for Tony the following day.

In the report it is stated that the shooting took place during an argument. It also stated that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Tony turned himself in, according to the report, and his bond was set May 15.

The police report also showed that the assistant district attorney approved charges of murder along with possession of an instrument of crime and possession of a firearm. Tony was then found not guilty in December 1993.

Tony’s campaign said the report fully vindicates the sheriff and that is it time to stop the “desperate attempts by opposing campaigns to retry Sheriff Tony based on a traumatic incident from when he was a 14 year old.”

