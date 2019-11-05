Sheriff Tony announces arrest of BSO deputy on child abuse charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced that a deputy has been arrested on charges of child abuse.

The announcement came early Tuesday morning followed by a conference at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale.

Tony said a Cross Creek School resource deputy, identified as 38-year-old Willard Miller, used an “unnecessary level of force” with a minor.

The incident took place at the school, located along Northwest 27th Avenue and 13th Street on Sept. 25, according to Tony.

Cameras at the school show the deputy grabbing the student and throwing the child to the ground.

“The by-product of his actions were deplorable,” said Tony.

After receiving surveillance video of the incident, an internal affairs investigation was opened, and the State Attorney’s Office was also made aware of Miller’s actions on camera.

Miller was a deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Department for approximately three years and assigned to the Pompano Beach district.

He has since been charged with one felony count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Miller has been suspended without pay until the internal affairs investigation is complete.

The latest arrest within the department comes almost a week after Tony fired BSO deputy Jorge Sobrino.

Sobrino was caught on camera punching a handcuffed inmate and faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

