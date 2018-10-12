Sheriff: Man molested 6-year-old girl at hurricane shelter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man molested a 6-year-old girl at an emergency hurricane shelter.

News outlets report 60-year-old John Stapleton was arrested Thursday on charges including lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the attack happened at a Crestview middle school that was turned into temporary housing for shelter from Hurricane Michael.

Deputies say a witness reported seeing a video of the homeless man touching a child in inappropriately underneath her clothing. They say authorities found the video and Stapleton admitted to touching the girl, though says it was “not in a lewd manner.”

It’s unclear if Stapleton has a lawyer.

