Sheriff: Man kidnapped 4 young children in north Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in northern Florida say they are searching for a man accused of kidnapping four young children.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies say Jose Garcia Montes, 35, kidnapped 6-year-old Kymani Nevaeh Reese, 4-year-old Kristina Marie Garcia, 3-year-old Jose Emmanuel Garcia, and 1-year-old Kaelynn Sophia Garcia. Kaelynn turns 2 years old on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Montes took the children from their home on Saturday, telling their mother he would bring them back later that evening. He has not been seen since and is now wanted for kidnapping.

He was last seen driving a gold Toyota sedan and is believed to be heading toward Louisiana.

The sheriff’s office said it is up to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert.

If you have any information on the group’s whereabouts, call police.

