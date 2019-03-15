Sheriff: Father fatally runs over boy at Florida restaurant

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler died after his father accidentally ran him over with the family’s SUV in a Florida restaurant parking lot.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 3-year-old Jeremiah Rios died Tuesday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the family was leaving a Brandon Waffle House, and the boy’s mother and father each mistakenly believed the other had put the boy inside their vehicle. The father began to drive away when the front tire struck the boy, causing severe head injuries. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Deputies say neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor. No criminal charges were immediately reported.

