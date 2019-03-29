Sheriff: Deputy, police K-9 injured in traffic stop shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing a traffic stop shot a Florida sheriff’s sergeant and a K-9 before turning the gun on himself.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooter died early Friday. He was identified as 23-year-old Elijah Johnson.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Johnson was stopped around 2 a.m. by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy who was working with a violent crimes task force.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says Johnson tried to flee. A St. Petersburg police officer and K-9 found his abandoned car nearby and began tracking the area. Johnson shot K-9 Titan before fleeing again and shooting at Sgt. David Stang, who appears to have been caught by surprise. Stang and Titan are both listed in stable condition.

