Sheriff: Body found in vehicle fire near Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found in the wreckage of a vehicle fire near Walt Disney World in Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The Reedy Creek Fire Department found a victim inside after putting out the fire.

Authorities say the vehicle fire happened on a road near Disney’s Epcot attraction outside Orlando.

The victim was not immediately identified. Officials say an investigation is continuing.

