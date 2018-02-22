Sheriff: Armed officer at Stoneman Douglas ‘never went in’ during shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has announced that the school resource deputy for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has resigned amid an internal investigation.

Israel made the announcement during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

According to Israel, Deputy Scot Peterson was on campus at the time of the shooting that killed 17 people.

However, Israel said video showed the deputy arriving at the west side of the building where the shooting took place. Peterson then took up a position but “never went in.”

The sheriff said the revelation made him “devastated, sick to my stomach.”

When asked what the deputy should have done, Israel replied, “Went in. Address the killer. Kill the killer.”

Israel said he decided to suspend Peterson without pay pending an investigation, but Peterson decided to resign.

BSO Col. Jack Dale said two other BSO deputies, Edward Eason and Guntis Treijis, were placed on restrictive duty as investigators determine whether anything more could have been done concerning accused shooter Nikolas Cruz.

“I’ve restricted two of our deputies as we dig deeper into this, take statements and make a decision to see whether or not they could have done more, should’ve done more,” Israel said during the press conference.

Israel said the investigation remains ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.