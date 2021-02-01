Sheriff: 2 toddlers die after being pulled from Florida pond

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Two young children have died after being pulled from a pond near their home in central Florida, deputies said.

Seminole County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets David Sparks, 2, and Davielle Sparks, 3, were found in a pond near the Highcroft Point townhomes in Longwood. They had been reported missing around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies conducted a search of the area and found both children Sunday night, officials said.

The children were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

There were no additional details on the case. An investigation is continuing.

