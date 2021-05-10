Sheriff: 14-year-old Florida boy charged with murder after missing 13-year-old girl found dead

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida deputies have arrested a 14-year-old boy in the case of a 13-year-old girl who was found dead hours after she was reported missing.

According to Action News Jax, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 14-year-old Aiden Fucci. Fucci has been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators took the Fucci into custody after the body of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was found Sunday night. Bailey had been reported missing early Sunday.

Investigators said Bailey and Fucci both attended the same school.

The sheriff’s office has not released a cause of death for Bailey. They did note that she was fully clothed when her body was found.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still in the early stages and that additional charges could be possible.

