Sheridan Street reopens after 2-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes of traffic have reopened after a crash in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene along Sheridan Street near Northwest 101st Terrace, overnight Friday.

Sheridan Street from Palm Avenue to Hiatus was shutdown in both directions for several hours as police investigated.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a heavily-damaged black truck and silver sedan could be seen.

At around 8 a.m. the roadways reopened.

It remains unclear if there were any injuries reported after the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

