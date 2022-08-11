HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News investigation, aired last week, showed several South Florida bridges in disrepair.

Days after that report, Broward County said it would make repairs to one of the bridges featured on 7News.

Public works officials are set to fix the Sheridan street bridge over the turnpike in Hollywood.

The investigation showed cracks, missing chunks of concrete, and exposed rusty rebar under the overpass in both the north and southbound lanes.

Officials said repairs will begin at the end of the month.

