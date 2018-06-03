Sheds engulfed in flames in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two small sheds caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded around 6:15 a.m. to the scene near North River Drive and Northwest 27th Avenue.

The two sheds were found engulfed in flames at the back of the property.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and prevented nearby homes from being effected.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

