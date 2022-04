FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews quickly extinguished a fire that broke out in a shed near a home in Fort Lauderdale.

The fire broke out near the 2400 block of Southwest 42nd Way in the Broadview Park neighborhood, Friday.

Crews could be seen putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

