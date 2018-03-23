Shed behind NE Miami-Dade home catches fire

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small shed in the backyard of a house in Northeast Miami-Dade caught on fire Friday afternoon, sending smoke into the air.

Firefighters are on the scene of the fire near Northeast 214th Street and 12th Avenue.

7Skyforce was over the scene as flames engulfed the small shed.

The structure was completely consumed, as the flames spread to a neighboring backyard filled with awnings.

Firefighters managed to put the fire out quickly, but the shed was already gutted.

No injuries were reported.

