Sharks spotted close to Miami Beach shoreline

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four sharks have been spotted near the shoreline of Miami Beach as beachgoers returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the ocean where four sharks could be seen near the shore by Eighth Street at around 12 p.m., Wednesday.

The sharks appear to be approximately 20 to 60 feet offshore.

Beaches in Miami-Dade County reopened Wednesday after being closed for 84 days.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.