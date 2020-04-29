Sharks, manatees spotted near Haulover as beaches remain closed

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Beaches across South Florida remain closed, but some kayakers were spotted in the open water anyway, and they were not alone.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the Haulover inlet near Bal Harbour where two kayakers were seen near group of manatees, Wednesday morning.

Aerial views showed a shark swimming not far from them. The shark appeared to be between eight and nine feet long.

A total of seven sharks were spotted in the area.

The influx of marine life in the area is believed to be a result of them searching for food, as well as the absence of boats in the waterways.

