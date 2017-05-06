DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The sunny weather brought more than just people to Dania Beach, Saturday.

A shark sighting just feet from shore gave beachgoers quite a scare. Photos show the marine predator next to the Dania Beach Pier while families with children look at it.

A 7News viewer posted video of the shark on Instagram.

Officials have not reported any bites.

