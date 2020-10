BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shark was spotted off the South Florida coast in Bal Harbour.

A 7News viewer captured drone footage of the predator swimming less than 50 yards from shore, Wednesday.

No swimmers were in the water at the time the shark was spotted.

It remains unknown what type of shark it was.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.