Shaquille O’Neal doubles up as BSO deputy on Thanksgiving

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal spent his Thanksgiving Day lending a helping hand as a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Deputy Shaq and Broward Sheriff Scott Israel were on their way to hand out turkeys when they came across a car crash.

The former basketball star sprang into action and comforted kids at the scene while making sure the drivers were OK.

After wrapping things up at the crash scene, he managed to hand out turkeys for some extra special Thanksgiving dinners.

