Shaq makes several stops in Miami to promote weekend music festival

MIAMI (WSVN) - NBA hall-of-famer Shaquille O’Neal made several stops in Miami to promote his weekend event in Wynwood.

The hall-of-fame center’s first stop to promote Shaq’s Fun House, which is part music festival, part circus, was at the Miami Rescue Mission, Friday.

“There’s two things that bring people together — that’s sports and that’s music,” O’Neal said, “so we already got the weekend going on, so everybody’s invited to Shaq’s Fun House. There will be a lot of eating. JBL is here. I’m here. You know, it’s just fun for the kids. A nice, classy event.”

O’Neal spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Miami Heat and won a championship with the team in 2006.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez accompanied the hall-of-fame center to help kick off the weekend of festivities.

“Miami is a world-wide brand, and Shaq is a world-wide brand, so the combination of Shaq and Miami just makes sense,” Suarez said. “We are, you know, obviously the epicenter of the music world this week, and Shaq’s Fun House is one of the premier events that go on this week. Shaq only knows how to do it one way: Big.”

O’Neal has always been about having fun.

In Miami Beach, O’Neal served ice cream from an ice-cream truck.

“Everyone that knows Shaq, we’re in the fun business,” O’Neal said. “You know, we just wanted to park it right here, hand out some ice cream ’cause it’s hot outside, just want people to stay refreshed and let them know that I’m doing my Shaq’s Fun House tonight.”

If you want to see O’Neal really get involved with his second annual event, he will be a DJ at the music festival this weekend.

