Shake-A-Leg Miami to set sail on universally accessible vessel

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Shake-A-Leg Miami is sailing off on a new adventure to promote a universally accessible vessel known as the Impossible Dream.

The nonprofit organization launched the new journey to promote the vessel from the Shake-A-Leg Miami Marina in Coconut Grove, Thursday morning.

The foundation will embark on a universally accessible 60-foot catamaran for their yearly mission of goodwill.

The group will sail along the east coast of North America.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.