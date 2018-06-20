Shake-A-Leg Miami sets sail aboard a specialized vessel for disabled

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami seafaring non-profit organization is helping the disabled accomplish their dreams.

Shake-A-Leg Miami have been granting wishes for the disabled for many years.

A 60-foot catamaran called Impossible Dream will travel north along the East Coast to New England and back.

It’s specifically designed to be a universally accessible vessel.

The boat will stop in coastal cities to meet fellow innovators who are using boating to improve the lives of those with disabilities.

“It’s on a goodwill mission,” said Shake-A-Leg Miami President Harry Horgan, “It’s looking for the innovators that are doing good work to improve quality of life and then looking for the people with disabilities for an opportunity to get out and do something positive.”

It all started with paraplegic Mike Browne’s vision of sailing in a vessel that’s fully functional for a person in a wheelchair. He made it happen in 2002.

