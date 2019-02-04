Sewer spill leads to advisory for Oleta River State Park, Haulover Beach and Intracoastal area

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sewage spill led to a no contact advisory for Oleta River State Park, Haulover Beach and the Intracoastal area.

The spill was said to have occurred after a pump malfunctioned and snapped over the weekend, causing water to leak into a storm drain before making its way into the waterways.

Close to 720,000 gallons of sewage water was released.

Officials want to make sure the waterways are clean and safe before letting beachgoers swim again.

Andre Poudrier, who was vacationing to the beach said, “We don’t like it because we came here to do some swimming, but we still enjoying the sun and the beach and of course there’s no people. Usually it’s very interesting to see all the people here, but other than that, we know if we have a problem we have to listen to it.”

The waters will be tested daily and once two consecutive days have clean test results then the beaches will be reopened as well as Oleta State Park.

