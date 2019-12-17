Sewage continues to spill in Fort Lauderdale week after pipe burst

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sewage in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood continues to spill a week after a 54-inch pipe burst, causing crews to work around the clock to implement a bypass around the broken section of pipe.

7News cameras captured crews continuing their repair process in the Rio Vista neighborhood, Tuesday.

Crews said they have found the location of the leak, and they are working on a bypass around it before making a long-term fix to the pipe.

During a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Ben Sorenson, who represents the affected neighborhood, gave an update on the spill.

“This is all hands on deck,” Sorensen said. “You know, it’s been a 24/7 operation. With some of the folks today, we’re running 12-hour shifts down there, so these folks are really putting in the time to try to mitigate what’s happened and get it fixed as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, 7News cameras captured a temporary sewage line resting on the streets of the neighborhood, causing some road closures for nearby residents.

Crews have since brought in a large crane to help with repairs, and they have also brought in equipment that was specially built in Texas for the repairs. Most of the equipment arrived in South Florida on Sunday.

Sewage, however, continues to spill into the Tarpon River, but crews are working to clean it as much as possible through aerators and regularly skimming the water.

Crews plan to use the crane to implement the bypass, and they hope to have the bypass implemented overnight.

Officials are expected to give a significant update on the spill, Wednesday morning.

