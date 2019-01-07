Sewage break creates stinky situation for Pompano Beach residents

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Pompano Beach are working around the clock to fix the aftermath of a sewage break.

The incident took place on Friday in the area of Northeast 15th Street and East of I-95.

City officials in Pompano Beach said it was a 42-inch pressurized sewage pipe that was leaking for hours.

Much of the sewage, seen from 7 Skyforce footage, could be seen seeping into the city’s canal system and migrating towards the Intracoastal.

Residents smelled the sewage in their yards and in their homes, as some fish have washed ashore dead. This is likely a result of the sewage that has made its way into some of the freshwater and brackish waters in the City of Pompano Beach.

The sewage break was said to have been caused by a contractor working for the Florida Department of Transportation.

One resident of the area, Vince Deni, said, “Please, clean it up as soon as possible. This stink is horrible. The smell is horrible. It permeates the homes. It’s not just the backyard. Eventually it moves into the homes, so yeah, we want to get it cleaned up as soon as possible.”

Liz Klutznick, another resident that lives near the canal, said, “I’d like it cleaned up. I mean, I haven’t heard much other than it was a sewage break so whatever can be done would be great as soon as possible.”

Some signs around the city state “a sanitary sewer overflow has occurred in your area,” warning people not to fish or swim until it’s cleaned up.

