Severe weather, strong winds damage homes, topple trees in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe weather with strong winds in Broward County toppled trees and damaged homes, including parts of a Davie resident’s roof.

Parts of Rachel McHardy’s roof was ripped off on Thursday following severe storms that passed through South Florida.

“I just heard things started falling, and when I came out, this is what I saw,” she said. “Oh, it’s a mess.”

The National Weather Service believes winds topping out at 75 mph may be to blame for the damage.

McHardy said she was sitting in her home, along Nova Drive and Southwest 83rd Terrace, when her roof blew off out of nowhere, causing water and wind to come rushing in.

“The back is all right, but the whole front dining room and living room is completely ruined,” McHardy said. “Everything is broken in there.”

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units soon assessed the heavy damage to McHardy’s home, and they determined her home for eight years was unsafe.

“The original incident came out that there were two homes damaged,” Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone said. “This house is going to be the one that is most severely damaged. There’s cosmetic damage to a couple other trailers throughout the park here.”

Other parts of the city also felt the brunt of the strong storms.

Heavy amounts of hail could be seen pouring down onto parked cars in one neighborhood. One family recorded themselves driving through the storm along University Drive just south of Interstate 595.

A 7News viewer sent pictures of massive trees that had been torn down in the Park City Mobile Home Park, along Southwest 20th Street.

As for McHardy, she’s thankful she’s OK, but she is worried about her future.

“I have no insurance. I need help,” she said. “Please send somebody to help me.”

McHardy said she will be staying with family and friends until her house is repaired.

No one was hurt due to the storm, police said.

