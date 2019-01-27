MIAMI (WSVN) - Severe weather across Broward and Miami-Dade counties triggered a tornado warning that has since been cancelled and is causing flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

In a tweet sent Sunday night, FLL officials confirmed 163 flights had been delayed and five flights had been cancelled.

The announcement comes about an hour after the National Weather Service in Miami issued the tornado warning for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, just after 7:30 p.m. Meteorologists later said the radar indicated potential for tornado in Miami Lakes, Hialeah and Opa-locka, but just after 8 p.m., the warning was cancelled.

However, inclement weather lingers in parts of South Florida. At North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, wind gusts of up to 49 mph were reported just after 8 p.m., and a strong storm pelted coast Broward near Pompano Beach and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea with heavy rain and possible hail.

Storm Report from Broward with strong wind gusts from this evening's storms. pic.twitter.com/gPeSZb9k6D — 7 Weather (@7Weather) January 28, 2019

