Severe weather causes delays for travelers across South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong storms moving across the Sunshine State have travelers worried about flight delays.

Heavy rain has already prompted dozens of cancellations and delays at airports across South Florida.

“Had a little bit of an adventure trying to beat the weather,” traveler Crissy said.

The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful time of the year.

“Hopefully smooth sailing, but we’re kind of just playing it by ear [and] hoping for the best,” said Crissy.

“It’s expensive, and it’s a lot of people,” traveler Brittany Thompson added.

Once passengers make it to their final destination, they believe it will all be worth it.

“I’m going to Jamaica,” one traveler said.

“I’m going to my country, Dominican Republic,” another traveler said.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport alone, officials expect more than 1.7 million travelers to pass through the terminals over the next two weeks.

“We’re just going for Christmas,” a traveler said, “going to the beaches, you know, bathing suits.”

Most travelers are planning to create holiday memories — hopefully on schedule.

“It’s the most wonderful season,” a traveler said, “a lot of fun and a lot of family getting together.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.