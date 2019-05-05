Severe thunderstorm warning, flood advisory issued for parts of Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Miami-Dade County.

The warning remains in effect until 7:15. pm., Sunday.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for #miami-dade until 7:15pm. Quarter size hail & 60mph wind gusts possible with these storms as they continue to push East at 20mph. #FLL #flwx @7weather @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6jzWKr2ceX — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 5, 2019

Meteorologists said quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible with these storms as they continue to push East at 20 mph.

NWS officials have also issued a street flood advisory for parts of Miami (including downtown Miami), Miami Beach, Miami Shores and North Miami until 9 p.m. due to the heavy rain.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.