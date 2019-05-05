Severe thunderstorm warning, flood advisories issued for parts of Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Weather Service in Miami issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Miami-Dade County.

The warning remained in effect until 7:15. pm., Sunday.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for #miami-dade until 7:15pm. Quarter size hail & 60mph wind gusts possible with these storms as they continue to push East at 20mph. #FLL #flwx @7weather @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6jzWKr2ceX — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 5, 2019

Meteorologists said quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible with these storms as they continue to push east at 20 mph.

NWS officials have also issued a street flood advisory for parts of central and southwest Miami-Dade County until 11 p.m. due to the heavy rain. Portions affected include Coral Gables, South Miami, Westchester, Dadeland and Kendall.

More on the flood advisory for parts of Miami Dade. https://t.co/pUStTulhY8 — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) May 6, 2019

NWS later issued a flood advisory until 11:45 p.m. for parts of South Dade, including Princeton, Homestead, Florida City, Goulds, and the Redlands.

At around 8 p.m., Florida Power and Light reported 14,702 customers had lost power due to the inclement weather.

