Severe storms ravage South Florida for second consecutive day

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe winds, rain and lightning strikes have ravaged South Florida and have caused traffic delays for the second consecutive day.

A street flood advisory has been issued for the southern parts of Miami-Dade County until 6:45 p.m.

7News cameras captured slow-moving traffic along Northeast Second Avenue in Miami Shores around 4 p.m., Monday.

Cellphone video from Doral and Southwest Miami-Dade show heavy winds, lightning strikes and debris flying in the wind.

Visibility in the Kendall area has dropped to two miles.

Drivers are advised to avoid driving unless necessary and to take precautions.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.