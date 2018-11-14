Several vehicles struck in NW Miami-Dade parking lot

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible hit and run involving several vehicles in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at a shopping center along 850 Ives Dairy Road, Wednesday afternoon.

Several people could be seen standing near their vehicles while police investigated.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.