Several vehicles struck by gunfire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after several cars parked in a Miami neighborhood were struck by gunfire.

Miami-Dade Police referred a man to Miami Police after he told them he was shot at near Fourth Place and 83rd Street, around 3:35 a.m., Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, Miami Police found four cars peppered with bullet holes.

Meanwhile, police said the man was not injured.

A resident in the area, who did not want to be identified, said nothing like this has happened in the eight years he’s lived in the neighborhood.

“I just come in. I just go to work. I see my car shot,” he said. “Last night, I heard shots everywhere. ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom.'”

7News cameras captured broken glass and bullet holes in the cars.

“I’m upset. I don’t see nothing,” the resident said. “I can’t do nothing about this.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

