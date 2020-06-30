Several vehicles damaged after car crashes into NW Miami-Dade dealership

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a car crashed into a dealership in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to America Auto Wholesale Inc., located at Northwest 27th Avenue and 99th Street, early Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where several vehicles in the parking lot could be seen crashed into one another. A white vehicle could also be seen crashed inside of the dealership.

Rescue crew members were seen pulling the male driver out of his vehicle through the passenger side window.

He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

