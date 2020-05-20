Several vehicles damaged after canopy falls onto Miami business property

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several vehicles at an auto repair shop in Miami have been damaged after a canopy from a neighboring business fell onto the property.

The incident happened at a shop in the area of Northeast 79th Street and Eighth Court late Tuesday night.

A Bentley was damaged by the fallen canopy as well as other vehicles and motorcycles.

The white canopy is part of a neighboring marina behind the auto shop.

It remains unclear what caused the collapse.

