Several trucks destroyed by fire in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Several trucks have been destroyed by a fire in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of fire at a flea market parking lot located at 12705 N.W. 42nd Ave., early Friday morning.

An 18-wheeler and an RV were among the vehicles damaged, while others could not be identified due to the amount of damage sustained.

It remains unknown if any of the vehicles were occupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

