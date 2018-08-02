Several suspects from stolen gas bust make court appearances

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several suspects arrested in a multi-agency gasoline theft bust made their first appearances in front of a judge.

A total of 13 suspects were arrested as a part of the “Operation Fill ‘Er Up” take down in Miami-Dade County Wednesday.

Several of the suspects made bond court appearances, and almost all of them have since bonded out of jail.

The suspects range between the ages of 26 and 51. Charges include fraud and credit card theft.

“These are just people who are illegally doing this, and this is how they make a living,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome.

Miami-Dade Police worked with the Secret Service and Medley Police to track the suspects and vehicles down.

“We will continue to work with neighboring agencies and continue to try to track these guys down,” said Colome.

A total of 12 vehicles were seized in the raid. Ten of the vehicles had fuel bladders hidden inside.

“They rig these trucks for a massive quantity of fuel. Obviously, the more they can get, the more they’re gonna get paid,” said Colome.

According to police, the operation involved stealing credit card information to pump the fuel bladders full of gas.

The fuel was then taken to a truck yard in the area of Okeechobee Road and Northwest 154th Street, where the fuel was offloaded and sold, garnering a 100 percent profit.

The vehicles were often disguised to divert attention.

“Some of the these [vehicles] have trees on top of them, making it seem like a landscaping company, some of them have very dark tinted windows, some of them put tires and rugs,” said Colome.

Authorities want the public to know these vehicles may look normal, but they could become rolling bombs if they were ever involved in a crash.

If you spot a vehicle that could be involved in a similar operation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

