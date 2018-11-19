Several students hospitalized after falling ill at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue has responded after several students fell ill at a Fort Lauderdale High School.

First responders treated eight students after they reported several issues, including lightheadedness and a woozy feeling.

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene to see if it was something in the air that made them sick.

So far, three students have been taken to nearby hospitals.

