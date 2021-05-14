Several stores and malls are adjusting mask requirements due to new CDC guidelines; here’s a list of their policies

Several stores and shopping centers are updating their masking policies for customers and employees due to new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for vaccinated individuals. Below is a list of the businesses in alphabetical order and their new policies.

Aventura Mall

Aventura Mall recommends, but does not require, guests continue to wear masks and observe social distancing while inside the mall’s common areas. Our stores and restaurants have their own policies regarding masks and we ask our guests to follow those policies. For more information, click here.

Costco

In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy. Face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical, Hearing Aid. Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those who are at higher risk, wear a mask or shield. For more information, click here.

Publix

As a result of the recently updated CDC guidance, Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning Saturday. In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store. For more information, click here.

Sawgrass Mills Mall

At this time, Simon will require their employees, retailer employees and shoppers to wear masks, as well as provide free face coverings upon request. For more information regarding Simon’s mask policy, click here.

Trader Joe’s

At Trader Joe’s, we encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping. For more information, click here.



Walmart

Beginning Friday, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.

