Several South Florida organizations distribute food to those in need

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More organizations are opening food pantries to help as many South Florida families as they can during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Fort Lauderdale, lines formed before 5 a.m. at a food distribution held at the Pantry of Broward, located at 610 N.W. 3rd Ave., Thursday.

The distribution was set to begin at 9 a.m. but started earlier due to the number of drivers already waiting in line.

“We actually had people outside before 5 a.m. lined up and ready to go, and we saw that in our first couple distributions as well,” said one Pantry of Broward organizer.

Drivers approached the distribution tables with their vehicle’s windows up and their trunks open. They received bags of fresh food and went on their way without having contact with the volunteers distributing the groceries.

“So what I’m doing is, whatever food I get from these things I spread to all my neighbors,” said recipient Cary Kaplan. “A lot of my neighbors don’t have cars.”

Organizers said they distributed approximately 600 packages of food by the end of the drive.

Feeding South Florida also held a massive food distribution at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines.

“We slated for 10 o’clock to 12 o’clock, cars were lined up at 6 a.m.,” said Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis. “We’ve got plenty of food. We’re going to be doing it until we run out of food.”

Less than an hour after starting the distribution, organizers had to stop letting cars in line due to the large turn out.

“Every little bit helps and thank God for these people,” said recipient Larry Rosen.

Ortis said they will keep doing whatever they can to help for as long as the pandemic lasts.

“All the cities, that’s what we do — we take care of our residents,” he said.

Volunteers at the Pembroke Pines distribution said they helped feed just over 1,000 families on Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above a long line of vehicles waiting outside another drive-thru food distribution at Miramar Regional Park.

Farm Share also distributed fresh food items to families at a drive-thru distribution at the Le Jardin Community Center, located at 107 SW 8th St., in Homestead.

The event was scheduled to start at 10 a.m., but due to the amount of people lined up they opened the event earlier.

The distribution was held for residents of Homestead and Florida City.

“The need is real here,” said Audelia Martinez with Le Jardin Community Center. “It’s a food desert here, they need it. As days go by, a lot of people are unemployed and they need food. These are the most vulnerable children and families.”

Several similar distributions continue to be set up in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties as families continue to struggle to find and even afford food.

For a full list of all food distribution sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.