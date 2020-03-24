Several South Florida hospitals offering free self-assesments

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hospital system with several locations in South Florida is offering free self-assessments allowing patients to check their risk for COVID-19.

Several Tenet Hospitals in South Florida have made available a free assessment on their website that allows patients to gauge their risk for the coronavirus.

The hospitals include:

Florida Medical Center (Click here for more information.)

North Shore Medical Center (Click here for more information.)

Palmetto General Hospital (Click here for more information.)

Coral Gables Hospital (Click here for more information.)

Hialeah Hospital (Click here for more information.)

It is important to note the assessment is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

Also, officials said, you should always consult a medical professional for serious symptoms or emergencies.

