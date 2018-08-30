Several South Florida fire departments kick off Fill the Boot drive in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida fire departments kicked off the Fill the Boot drive in Doral, Thursday.

The drive is a Muscular Dystrophy Association event that helps kids and adults suffering from muscle-debilitating diseases.

Firefighters will be at intersections across South Florida all weekend to collect money for the drive.

To date, more than $630 million has been raised for local families.

