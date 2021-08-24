NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person died in a fiery crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the Golden Glades Interchange, just after 5:10 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a silver Chevy SUV was traveling southbound in the northbound express lanes when they collided with a Subaru SUV. The Subaru then fell over the ramp.

The car fell approximately 50 to 60 feet before catching fire, according to officials.

The driver of the Subaru died on the scene. A passenger in the Subaru was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The wrong-way driver is also in critical condition.

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the flames. Only the metal frame of the Subaru remained.

The northbound lanes of the express lanes have been shut down.

The ramps that go from the northbound lanes of Old State Road 9 or U.S. 441 to the westbound Palmetto or the Turnpike have also been closed to traffic.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek an alternative route until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.