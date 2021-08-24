NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a deadly crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near the Golden Glades Interchange, Tuesday morning.

Two cars were traveling northbound when they collided and fell from the ramp. The car fell approximately 50 to 60 feet before catching fire, according to officials.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

The northbound lanes of the express lanes have been shut down.

The ramps that go from the northbound lanes of Old State Road 9 or U.S. 441 to the westbound Palmetto or the Turnpike have also been closed to traffic.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek an alternative route until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

